” Be diligent, maintain Godly relationship”- Dame Okowa urges Youths

Delta State First Lady, and founder O5 Initiative, Dame. Edith Okowa has urged youths to be diligent, and show high level of integrity and moral standard in all their duties in life.

Speaking during a send forth party organized by the Directorate of Government House and Protocol on Monday for the 2017″ Batch A” Stream 1 Corps Members, Dame Okowa said that they should always be good ambassadors of their families and the country.

She enjoined them to maintain a close relationship with God, follow the right path in life and positively impact on their world stating “you should be diligent, have integrity and moral standard in the discharge of your duties wherever you may find yourselves in life. You have to make yourselves useful and prove to the world that things must be done rightly, diligence pays as it will stand you out and lead you to greatness.”

“Build a better foundation for your life and please note that you are remembered by the people you have affected positively in life and your good relationship God and your neighbours.”, Dame Okowa said.

In a brief remark, the Permanent Secretary Directorate of Government House and Protocol, Mr. Eddy Ogidi-gbebaje, commended the corps members for the discipline and integrity exhibited throughout the service year and urged them to strive for honesty and perfection in all they do.

“Don’t be despondent, believe in yourselves, with your determination you will get good jobs, double check the job information you get especially on social media, there are a lot of fraudsters who take advantage of youths.”, he said.

He charged them to be entrepreneurial, learn new skills to enhance their marketability

Responding on behalf of other corps members, Miss Oputa Vida, thanked members of the Directorate for the love and care shown them all through the service year and promised to be good ambassadors of the state and country in their different endeavours in life.

Souvenirs were presented to the corps members by some management staff.