Details of Oga Bello, StarTimes deal revealed

Last weekend, news that veteran Nigerian actor, and Director, Adebayo Salami popularly known as “Oga Bello” had signed a juicy deal to produce a movie for StarTimes broke with very little information on details of the deal.

With more details of the deal now made public, Oga Bello will work with StarTimes to produce a 26-episode series in Yoruba Language titled Alagbara, exclusively for StarTimes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, Tunde Aina said “StarTimes is committed to promoting the Nigerian culture and its’ rich in heritage. Going forward, we will be working more closely with indigenous movie producers who are excelling in the industry as part of efforts to deepen our footprint in Nollywood. Our plans also include sponsorship and financing of great stories by talented young film makers in the country.”

Although the value of the deal was not revealed, Aina was quoted as saying it was “worth a substantial amount and both parties were very happy with the contract” adding that production had commenced and broadcast should commence in early August.

Other award winning stars on the cast include Toyin Adegbola, Yemi Solade, Femi Adebayo, Funso Adeolu, Sotayo, Dele Odule, Bukky Arugba among others.