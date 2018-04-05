Delta South: ‘Uduaghan’s experience gives him edge’

By kelechukwu Iruoma

A pressure group, Uduaghan Dream Realisation Agenda (UDRA) has called on indigenes of Delta South Senatorial District to massively support the senatorial ambition of former Delta State governor, saying that he has the experience needed for a robust representation.

It also called on the members of the constituency to ensure that they participate in the Voter Registration exercise, noting that ownership of Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, would boost the zone’s prospects of electing the former governor.

President of the group, Mr. Victor Paul said this in Ozoro during a working visit to some youth-groups in Isoko North Local Government Area.

He said: “If supported to become a Senator, our zone will experience massive development in all ramifications. Uduaghan is the only candidate with what it takes to bring positive development to our area. Those against his ambition are enemies of Delta South. He has been tested so he can be trusted.”

Also speaking the convener of the group Hon, Zino M. Otuke said UDRA will purchase Uduaghan’s nomination form if need, adding that the people of Delta South are tired of what she called poor representation.