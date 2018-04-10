Delta launches nonstop flight from Lagos to New York-JFK

By Lawani Mikairu

DELTA Airlines has launched a new nonstop service from Lagos to New York-JFK, linking the financial capital of Nigeria to the financial capital of the world. The New York-JFK route complements the airline’s existing flight to Atlanta, providing a daily departure and more travel choice to the US than ever before.

The New York-JFK flight will operate three times weekly, with Delta’s existing services to Atlanta departing on the other four days. Customers flying to Delta’s New York-JFK hub will benefit from more connections across the US to destinations including Washington DC, Baltimore and Chicago.

Speaking about the new route , Mr. / Corneel Koster, Delta’s senior vice president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India said: “With the U.S. the largest foreign investor in Nigeria, this new route underscores our commitment to the market by facilitating trade and commerce between our nations.”

We’re proud of Delta’s 10-year history in Nigeria and that we are the only airline to offer daily nonstop flights, bringing benefits to Nigerian business travellers while also providing more opportunities to reunite with families and friends across the United States.”

Delta’s New York-JFK and Atlanta flights from Lagos are operated using 234-seat Airbus A330-200 aircraft. Offering an elevated onboard experience in every cabin. It also has fully flat-bed seats in Delta One that extend to 6’4″ in length and offer greater privacy through their angled configuration.