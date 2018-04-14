Delta governor’s achievements would earn him second term, says Egone

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ughelli North local government area, Delta State, Chief Patrick Egone, has maintained that the laudable achievements already made by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would earn him a second term in 2019 governorship election.

Egone, current member of Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, gave the assurance yesterday at his Ughelli residence, and noted that the people of Delta State are enjoying the dividends of democracy being delivered by Governor Okowa.

The former President General of Ughelli Descendant Union UDU, also thanked Deltans for supporting the Governor Okowa-led administration, assuring that more should be expected from the SMART Governor, who is making tremendous sacrifices for the development of the state.

He said the leadership and members of the PDP in Delta State are very united, focused and strongly supporting the re-election of Governor Okowa, who has the people and constitutional mandate to serve two terms.