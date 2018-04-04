Delta commissioners not starved of funds —Omimi

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Political Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr Omimi Esquire, has described as untrue, allegations in some quarters that ccommissioners in the state were starved of funds.

Omimi, who spoke to Vanguard, Wednesday in Warri, said commissioners have powers to approve N1 million monthly for their overhead expenses, adding that the governor was always ready to give approval to any reasonable proposal from them beyond the N1 million.

He said it was wrong for anybody to say that commissioners in the state were starved of funds by the governor, adding that even the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, has powers to approve N5m monthly.

“That is not true. When we came in, the economy was bad, they had to put measures in place to manage the resources but as at today, commissioners can approve N1 million every month. They have a maximum of N12 million a year, even the SSG has N5 million to approve every month. This is for overhead or anything, but it is not more than N1m. Again, once you put up a memo that is very reasonable, the governor will approve it,” he said.