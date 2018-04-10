Delta APC advocates consensus ward candidates

By Ochuko Akuopha

PATANI—ALL Progressives Congress, APC, in Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, has called for a consensus arrangement at the ward level in order not to give room for the opposition to “sponsor spies” to occupy executive positions and create acrimony amongst party members.

Addressing newsmen at the end of a leaders and stakeholders meeting of the party in the area, the Chairman, Mr. Joe Ekiyor, said: “What we are saying is that we must unite ahead of 2019 elections. If there is going to be congress, we should be prepared and let the congress not scatter us.

“We should try as much as possible to get candidates through fair consensus at the ward level because at the ward level, people know themselves but if we allow a full scale congress maybe through option ‘A Four’ or ‘one man one vote,’ it will allow some of these miscreants to infiltrate the party.”