Defection: How Nigerian athletes defied officials

By Jacob Ajom

The lowest point of Nigeria’s participation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia was the confirmation that a coach and two athletes escaped the security web of Team Nigeria officials and vanished into thin air in Australia.

This came after several denials by Nigerian officials in response to earlier reports purporting that some Nigerian athletes were planning to elope.

Secretary General of Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Honourable Tunde Popoola who was livid sneered at the report describing it as baseless and disrespectful.

In his own reaction, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola advised Team Nigerian athletes harboring any such idea to drop it as before plunging themselves into perpetual regrets.

The turn of events has cleared every doubt as the coach, whose name has not been disclosed and the two athletes defied the Nigerian officials and discretely found their way out of Team Nigeria camp in search of greener pastures.

“The condition athletes and coaches operate under is enough to see everybody leave,” one of Team Nigeria athletes disclosed to this reporter on return.

“Our situation does not encourage anyone to stay. Don’t think it is only by sports one can survive. I am not sure they escaped because they want to continue running. They want start life afresh,” our source said.