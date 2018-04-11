Day Christians, landlords, residents of Odume Obosi layout rolled out drums for Obiano

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

It was a day of glory and encomiums for Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State as residents of Odume Layout, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, pledged their continued loyalty and allegiance to him for the provisions of some dividends of democracy ranging from road networks, security of lives and property and above all, electricity in the area.

The residents comprising the leaders and parishioners of Immanuel Anglican Church; the Landlords Association and the political class gathered at Nanka Street Junction by Winners Foam factory, Odume Layout, Obosi where they held a church service, gave thanks and praises to God for using Obiano to open up the area and prayed fervently for God to give him more wisdom to do more for them.

After the church service and prayer session which lasted for about three hours, the Men’s Christian Fellowship group of the Church presented what they termed an appreciation address on behalf of the community, to the Governor to buttress their point.

In the address read by Chairman of the Planning Committee, Mr, Ubaka Onwuanibe, the community described the Governor as man of the people, adding, “the Men’s Christian Fellowship, MCF, Immanuel Anglican Church Parish Odume, Obosi, felt a deep sense of responsibility to do what we are here for. Your Excellency, this moment is a time for appreciation, prayers and blessings.

“We have put together this event chiefly to show gratitude for the recent positive developments in Odume Layout, Obosi, having had our unfair share of bad road network and poor infrastructure regardless of its densely populated nature and location of industries.

“Your Excellency, we remain very grateful that the APGA-led government in the state has given us Akunwa Okoye Street through Ilo Okoye joining Mike Ajegbo Road-MINAJ Drive-Army Gate bye pass. The Adirika-Enugwu Ozala Street-Mike Ajegbo Road, is now a stretch of a beautiful road that before now, was a nightmare left at the mercy of landlords and industrialists.

“Your Excellency, the 500kva transformer standing over there is part of why we are happy and grateful. Another 300kva is standing elsewhere in Odume. We further show appreciation to you for working on the erosion site that cut the Mike Ajegbo Road and we urge the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, to improve on power supply in the area.”

Earlier in his speech, the President of Odume Central Landlords Association, Chief Chukwudi Nwokediuko had explained that the token of appreciation and thanksgiving was suggested by the Parish Priest in-charge of Immanuel Anglican Church in the area, Rev. Ifeanyichukwu Aniakor.

Nwokediuko noted that the show of appreciation was a polite way of asking for more since according to him, Odume Layout is so large that it is even bigger than Fegge and others layouts in Onitsha suburb.

“We are grateful to the governor because this is the first time we are seeing government presence in Odume. This is the first time we are experiencing tarred roads in Odume. Now that the Governor has been returned for second term, we expect more roads and street lights in Odume. In the 17 polling stations in Odume, we delivered the whole of them to Governor Obiano during the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.”

He, however, warned the residents to guard the facilities jealously as any one caught making bonfires on the tarred roads or trying to vandalise or over-load the transformers or throwing refuse dumps into the drainages or harbouring criminals would be dealt with accordingly.

In his remarks, Rev. Aniakor noted that the Governor feels for the people and shows appreciation for the votes we gave him by giving us these roads and transformers, assuring that the Governor would do more in terms of giving more roads and creating employment opportunities for our youths in the area.

Others who spoke at the event were some of the landlords and residents, Chief Edwin Nzekwe, Secretary of Men’s Christian Fellowship; Chief Osita Chibueze of Thazmax Pharmaceutical Industries Limited; Peter Olisakwe, Prince Sunday Aniude and the District Officer of Odume Obosi Police Post, Adeyemo Julius who expressed satisfaction that with the provisions of roads and electricity, Obiano has succeeded in making the area no more a hideout for criminals.