Daniella Okeke goes all sensual in birthday photos

By Ayo Onikoyi

Chic and curvy Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke who catapulted to fame after featuring in Nollywood blockbuster ‘Lagos Cougars’ glamourised the Instagram on Monday with her birthday photos.

Looking captivating and luscious The actress celebrated her various favourite colours with different poses but the one which caught on like wildfire is the one she celebrated the gold colour.

According to some of the comments that greeted the photo, she was simply sensational, sexy and gorgeous.