Dana Air Boss bags excellent leadership, best CEO of the year Awards

By Moses Nosike

The Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani, has been conferred with the Platinum Excellence Leadership Award by the Association of Northern Nigerian Students (ANNS), in Lagos.

The Meritorious Leadership Award is coming less than a week after the Dana Air boss won his 3rd Best CEO of the year award, at a colourful event organised by industry watchdog, Nigerian Aviation Awards (NIGAV).

The award, according to the association, is in recognition of Hathiramani’s exceptional track record of “performance, exemplary leadership style, creative contribution to the development of the Aviation industry, promotion of youth welfare and avowed nationalistic humanitarian service and Corporate Social Responsibility of his conglomerate.”

In his response, Hathiramani thanked the association for the honour bestowed on him and reiterated his commitment to working with relevant agencies and stakeholders on programmes that will improve the Aviation industry and that of the travelling public. He also pledged to continue to promote the welfare of the youth.

Jacky has won two CEO of the year awards in the Nigerian Aviation industry and one at the Ghana Aviation awards 2016, where he won same award for ‘’bringing to Nigerians and Ghanaians, an aviation service that combines the best elements of legacy carriers – world-class onboard service, superior on-time performance coupled with the latest technology (online services) and operational efficiency of new age carriers, which has seen Dana Air become one of Nigeria’s leading airlines,’’ said the Ghana Aviation Award committee.