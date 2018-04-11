C’wealth Games: Fans laud power lifters for medals haul

Ruel Ishaku, Vice-President, Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), has hailed the nation’s representatives at the powerlifting event for their remarkable performance in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

Ishaku said on Wednesday that he was happy with the athletes for the number of medals won and for living up to expectations in the Games.

Team Nigeria put up a dominant display by clinching the four gold medals at stake in the Para-powerlifting event, and also got two silver medals in the light and heavy weight classes.

“The power lifters have always been known for impressive performances in global competitions, which they have proved again in this year’s Commonwealth Games. I’m proud of them and praise this great achievement.

“Millions of Nigerians even in the Diaspora will agree with me that we are a force to reckon with any day any time, I am too excited and can’t wait to embrace these champions,’’ he said.

He said that the honour and achievement that the lifters brought to the nation would without any doubt, attract commensurate reward from the authorities, corporate organisations and individuals.

“All the athletes that won medals in Australia deserve to be recognised but the power lifters have continuously stood out in their performances, therefore, great reward should be measured out to them.

“I expect the authorities to set the ball rolling to ginger corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations and individuals to honour and appreciate the champions for their efforts,’’ he added.

In the same vein, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, an Olympian, said she was happy with the athletes for fulfilling the promises they made during their preparations for the Games.

Oluwafemiayo stated that she and other lifters in the country had been jubilating over the success, and had equally communicated to congratulate them for the good representation.

“I am one of the happiest person because I was part of them in the national camp for these Games, so, even when I didn’t go with them to Australia, I prayed and wished them well.

“It’s been jubilation galore since they started competing because they were just progressing from one stage to another and swept the medals,’’ she said.

Also, Ijeoma Iherobiem, the South-East representative on the NPPF, said that the lifters had done marvelously well and deserved to be commended.

Iherobiem revealed that her happiness was based on the fact that they performed as expected, and affirmed the trust bestowed on them by fans across the country and abroad.

“If I say our lifters are wonderful, it is not enough because these guys are simply the best, they have exhibited the ability in their disability and I feel great,’’ she said.

Team Nigeria currently occupies the ninth position on the medals table with a total of eight medals.

The Gold Coast Games which began on April 5 will end on April 15. (NAN)