Customs Unit remits N1.6bn to federation account in three weeks

By Godfrey Bivbere

lagos—The Federal Operations Unit, FOU zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS yesterday said it had generated N1.6 billion into the federation account in the last three weeks.

According to the Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Unit, Garba Uba Mohammed, the Unit also impounded 570 parcels and 98 sacks of Indian Hemp (Cannabis Sativa) weighing 1,550 kilograms, 6003 bags of rice which is equivalent of 10 trailers of imported rice, 64 exotic cars, 963 cartons of frozen poultry products, 431 jerry cans of vegetable oil, second hand cloths and other items.

He equally informed that 10 suspects had been arrested in connection with the seizures.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Mohammed said that the Unit between 19th of March and 9th of April intercepted various contraband goods with Duty Paid Value, DPV, of over N1.461 billion.

He noted that the Unit recovered N116.207 million as duty payments and Demand Notices, DN on general goods from seaports, airports and border stations through wrong classification, transfer of value and short change in duty payments meant for the coffers of the federal government.

According to the Customs boss, “Among the 13 detained vehicles are one Toyota Land cruiser (2018), one Escalade Cardillac (2017), one Range Rover (2014), three Toyota Camry (2009, 2010 and 2017 models), one Toyota Rav 4, one Toyota Highlander (2014), one Honda CRV, one Honda Accord, one BMW Salon car, one Toyota Sienna, one Hyundai, among others.

“The vehicles are still under detention pending the grace period allowed for the owners to bring relevant Customs document. The interception was done while on information patrol at various locations within our areas of jurisdiction. These 13 detained exotic vehicles alone have a DPV of over N258 million.

“It will interest you to know that among the detained vehicles in our previous briefing, 64 of them have been converted to seizure after all necessary legal procedures were followed within the week under review, awaiting Court condemnation.

“Additionally, four containers 3 x 40 feet and I x 20 feet were seized for different Customs breaches in the importation process. The I x 20 feet container no: CSNU 106087/4 carried 2,260 cartoons of Gonca Spagetti made in turkey and 530 package of Rifle Energy drinks made in Europe as against baking powder declared in the Single Goods Declaration, SGD.”

“Further investigation revealed that the container was never exited, we are still investigating and all those, found culpable will face the full wrath of the law. While I x 40feet container no: PCIU 865957/l was seized for carrying 200 cartons of ladies shoes, 134 cartons of children among other items as against keyboard and mouse declared in the SGD, Ix40ft container no: FCIU 80992/0 was seized for carrying 2300 cartons of tiffany chocolate, 385 cartons of tiffany crunch and cream biscuit.”

as against “Tapet for fuel pump complete.” These are clear cases of false declarations, liable to seizure and forfeiture,” he stated.