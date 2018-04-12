Customs earns N76.7bn in Q1 at Tin Can port

By Samson Echenim

TIN Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service yesterday, said it generated N76.78 billion between January and March, 2018.

According to the Customs Area Controller, Mohammed Musa, the figure is N14.9 billion higher than the N61.83 billion earned by the command in the corresponding period of 2017.

Musa, who disclosed this while delivering a paper on the “General Overview of the Command”, before a delegation of participants of Senior Division Course 1, 2018 from the Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, said innovations, reforms and re-engineering of officers towards enhancing efficiency and productivity in line with the service’s mandate helped the command’s capacity to generate more.

“Though the first quarter of each year is usually synonymous with low volume of trade, the migration to NICIS II platform by the Command, also contributed to some hiccups that affected declarations but which we have surmounted,” he said.

Musa stressed that deliberate and concerted efforts were being made to ensure that the policies and programmes of the Command are tailored towards achieving enhanced efficiency, while promoting competitiveness in the trade value chain.