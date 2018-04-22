Court upholds Adetimehin as Ondo APC Chairman

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State has dismissed a suit filed to nullify the suspension of Isaac Kekemeke as the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The court therefore declared that the appointment of Ade Adetimehin as the state Acting Chairman was in order.

Delivering judgement, Justice F.A. Olubanjo held that the plaintiffs, Gboyega Adedipe and Desmond Dejumola, lacked locus standi to institute the case, as “only Kekemeke had power to challenge his suspension in court provided he had exhausted internal mechanism of dispute resolution contained in the APC Constitution”.

The court ruled: “The decision of an investigative panel that indicted Kekemeke and the party’s state executive meeting held in June 2017 where he was suspended remained valid and should have been challenged internally by the plaintiffs rather than resorting to a court action”.

Reacting to the verdict, however, counsel to the plaintiffs, Olugboyero Akinola, vowed that his clients would file a stay of execution and appeal against the judgement at the Court of Appeal immediately.