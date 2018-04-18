Court remands man in prison custody for alleged banditry

An Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Ojo Ahmed in prison custody for alleged armed robbery.

Magistrate Modupe Afeniforo, said that Ahmed should be kept in prison custody pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Afeniforo adjourned the matter to May 4 for mention.

The accused, whose address was not provided, had pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of armed robbery.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that Ahmed committed the offence ‎on March 13 at Ekute area of Ado Ekiti.‎

He said Ahmed entered a pharmacy at about 8.30 p.m., armed with gun and robbed one Sulaiman Akeem of a cash sum of N30, 000 and Sulaiman Taiwo, N20, 000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also dispossessed one Ige Akadiri of N59, 000 cash and a mobile phone belonging to George Mbeta valued N70, 000.

“When he discovered that one of the people he robbed knew his identity, he shot at him, but thank God the victim is responding to treatment at a hospital.

“Hence, the arrest of the accused by the police,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 1(2), (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act. Cap R2 Laws of Ekiti 2004

NAN