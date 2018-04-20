Court dissolves 5-yr-old marriage over deception, gambling

Ibadan – Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved a five-year-old marriage between one Balikis Ismaheel, a mother of three, and her husband, Ayobami, over deception, adultery and gambling.



Odunade granted custody of the three children produced by the union to Balikis and directed Ayobami to pay a monthly allowance of N8,000 for the children’s feeding.

In addition, the court’s president ordered the respondent to be responsible for the education and other welfare needs of the children.

The duo reside at Segelu area of Ibadan.

Narrating her ordeal, the plaintiff informed the court that her husband was deceptive, adulterous and a gambler who did not fend for her needs.

“By providence one day, I came across some of the children he had earlier gotten from some women.

“Ayobami, however, denied knowing the children.

“Neighbours told me that he was a crafty man who usually abandoned women after sleeping with them or they have had children for him.

“In fact, I was told that he pushed off his last wife from the staircase with the intention of killing her.

“His irresponsibility is based on the fact that he is a gambler and doesn’t return home until he spends all his money at gambling outlets.

“He is such a wicked man because there was a time when he was keeping my little contributions in his bank account and he refused to give me the money,” Balikis said.

The respondent, however, refuted the allegations levelled against him, accusing the plaintiff of promiscuity. .

“My lord, when I was away at Ogbomoso sometimes ago, a certain man who drove a Jeep used to sleep with her in my house.

“Worst still, I stumbled across a text message sent by either that same man or another asking her to gear up for the sexual act they were to have next.

“In addition my lord, one of the children Balikis had for me doesn’t belong to me because of her promiscuity,’’ he said. (NAN)