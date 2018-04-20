Court dismisses JAMB’s objection in alleged unlawful termination suit

Abuja – The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has dismissed an objection raised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to the testimony of a witness in a suit by an employee challenging the termination of his employment.

Abubakar Maigari, the claimant, who instituted the suit, is seeking an order of the court to declare his dismissal unlawful, and payment of his salaries and other entitlements.

Mr Adedoyin Adejunmobi, counsel to JAMB, raised an objection when the claimant’s counsel asked a defence witness, Ahmed Mahmud, a question on whether JAMB, had a board when the claimant’s appointment was terminated.

Adejunmobi objected to the question, noting that the question had been asked in a sister case which was not consolidated.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup, however, overruled the objection and directed the claimant’s counsel to proceed to cross-examine the witness.

Miriam Njama, the claimant’s counsel, then proceeded to ask the question.

” Was there an existing governing board for JAMB at the time the claimant was dismissed”?

Mahmud, a JAMB staff, replied that there was no board.

He was discharged from the witness box when Njama said she had no further question for him.

Justice Haastrup subsequently adjourned the matter until May 31 for adoption of final written addresses.

The Maigari was dismissed over alleged engagement in unauthorised admission in 2016.

The claimant was issued a query, faced a disciplinary panel which indicted him and his appointment was terminated.