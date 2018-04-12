Court declines to stop Omo-Agege’s suspension from Senate

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has declined an application that sought to stop the Senate from suspending the lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, rejected an ex-parte motion the embattled lawmaker filed for the Senate to maintain the status quo by putting all disciplinary actions against him in abeyance, pending the determination of his substantive suit.

Omo-Agege had among other things, prayed the court for an order that “all further proceedings against him in respect of the allegations referred to the 1st defendant’s (Senate’s) Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition” be halted pending the hearing and determination of his main suit.

He urged the court to order all the parties in the suit “not to consider, act on or give effect to any recommendation, resolution or decision of the Senate’s Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition.”

Aside the Senate and its President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, was also cited as defendants in the matter.

However, Justice Dimgba directed the embattled Senator to go and put all the parties on notice “in the interest of maintaining the balance of power between the judicial and the legislative organs of government.”

The Senate had on Thursday suspended Omo-Agege for ninety legislative days following a report from its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.