Confederation Cup: CAF investigates attempted match-fixing in Lagos

Confederation of Africa Football is looking into the alleged attempted bribing of the match referee for the Plateau United and USM Alger of Algeria Confederation Cup tie at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Reports in South Africa suggested that Victor Gomes was approached by unknown individuals to influence the result of the match with an offer of $30,000, but the South African official and his colleagues rejected the offer.

According to TimesLive, Gomes was in Lagos along with his assistants Johannes Moshidi and Athenkosi Ndongeni‚ and regular Premier Soccer League referee Thando Ndzandzeka‚ who acted as the fourth official.

Plateau United won the game 2-1‚ but now face a difficult away trip in the second leg on April 17‚ which will be officiated by Maguette N’Diaye from Senegal.