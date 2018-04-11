Commonwealth Games : Team Nigeria’s relay teams will clinch medals – Fasuba

Olusoji Fasuba, a member of quartet that won the 2004 Olympics Game 4x100m bronze medal on Wednesday said that Team Nigeria’s relay would perform well at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Fasuba told newsmen from his base in Helenburgh, UK that if the baton exchange was flawlessly done, the team would likely win a medal.

“Well the team, both male and female are looking good. I believe they will be working on baton exchange although I would have preferred if it was done longer.

“As long as the baton can go round in a safe way, I foresee a medal for both,’’he said.

NAN reports that the 4×100 m and 4x400m events are scheduled to begin from April 13.

Reacting to the budding home-based athletes selected to represent Nigeria at the Games, Fasuba said it was a good idea to expose them.

The former sprinter said that the home-based athletes should be given more consideration in the area of financial remuneration.

“I am happy that Nigeria was able to expose the young and home-based athletes, but what I am not happy is the segregation of the home based and foreign based athletes.

“With the condition of the home based athletes, I would say they need more money than the foreign based athletes.

“Reasons being that they don’t get a dime when competing in Nigeria and have no way of looking after themselves,” he said.

The Olympian also urged the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), and the Ministry of Sports to ensure that the home-based athletes are well remunerated to avoid poaching by other countries.

“My advice to the AFN and Sports Ministry is that they should treat those home-based athletes better, before another country does it for us as we have so many talents back home,’’he said.

NAN reports that Team Nigeria currently occupies the ninth position on the medals standings with four gold and four silver medals.

While Australia is topping the medals standings with 50 gold, 38 silver and 42 bronze medals, followed by England with 24 gold, 29 silver and 21 bronze medals.

India is placed third with 11 gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

The competition which started on April 4, would end on April 15.