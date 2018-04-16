Commonwealth Games: Konyegwachie cries foul

By Tony Ubani

Niger’s Boxing coach to the Commonwealth Games, Anthony Konyegwachie is leaving the Gold Coast with sour memories of what he said would have been golden moments for the sport.

As athletes and officials bid bye bye after the closing ceremony brought to an end the events of the Commonwealth Games, Konyegwachie said he was leaving with bitter experiences.

“All together it was a beautiful experience but the beauty of the organization was not taken to the venues. I feel bad that my boxers were robbed in their events. That is the ugly part of the Games. They favored some countries”, a livid Konyegwachie said.