Commonwealth Games: Ezuruike, 3 others win gold in powerlifting

Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Roland Ezuruike, Esther Onyema and Ndidi Nwosu made it a clean sweep of gold medals for Team Nigeria in the Para-Powerlifting event on Tuesday at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Abdulazeez emerged tops in the men’s heavyweight category with a lift of 191.9kg to finish ahead of a field of 10 contestants.

The silver medal was won by Yee Khie Jong from Malaysia who lifted 188.7kg, while India’s Sachin Chandhary won bronze with a 181.0kg effort.

Earlier on Tuesday, the trio of Roland Ezuruike, Esther Oyema and Ndidi Nwosu all won gold in their various categories.

Ezuruike was the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the games in the men’s lightweight final. He won silver at the last edition of the games.

In the women’s lightweight category, Oyema took the gold and also set a new world record of 141.6kg to smash the old record of 126 kg also set by her in Glasgow, Scotland on Aug. 2, 2014.

Also, in the women’s heavyweight class, Nwosu beat other contestants to win the gold.

Abdulazeez’s latest feat has now taken Team Nigeria to four gold and four silver medals and in ninth position in the overall medal standings.

The games which began on April 4 will end on April 15.