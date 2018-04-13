Commonwealth Games 2018: Police not monitoring Nigeria athletes — NOC

By Tony Ubani

Team Nigeria has dismissed as baseless and disrespectful allegations that Australia’s Border Police have decided to mount a close watch on its athletes at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast.

This allegation according to reports was triggered after eight athletes allegedly disappeared from the camp of Team Cameroon. But Secretary General of Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Honourable Tunde Popoola who was livid sneered at the report describing it as baseless and disrespectful. “My attention has since been drawn to stories making the rounds claiming that Nigerian athletes are being monitored following the alleged disappearance of eight athletes from Cameroon.

“Let me state that Team Nigeria contingent are disciplined and focused on the task of competing clean and winning medals at the Games. And to the glory of God, we’ve been a united family. Records show(verify at CGF) that Team Nigeria remain the only country that has submitted a detailed departure schedule on the movement of its team. For now, we concentrate on supporting our athletes in winning more medals to the glory of our fatherland and will not want to be distracted”, Popoola said.