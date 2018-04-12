Commonwealth Games 2018: Nigerian female boxer lands in hospital

By Tony Ubani

Nigerian female boxer, Ayisat Oriyomi is battling for recovery after she lost her quarter final bout to Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul at the Oxemford Studios boxing event of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Australia yesterday.

Oriyomi who landed good left and right combinations on her opponent was doing well but perhaps lost steam and got into trouble with ferocious shots on her head.

The very agile boxer appeared to have slowed down her pace and let down her guards.

Apparently sensing trouble, coach Anthony Konyegwachie threw in the towel. She was immediately taken to the hospital. Sources said that she was responding to treatment but complained that something got stuck on her throat and that she was not seeing clearly before the coach threw in the towel.

“She’s doing well and may be allowed to return to the Games Village today. She was talking and sat upright when we went to see her”, one of the officials.

Suffering from Tennis Elbow

I woke up this morning with very funny feeling. And that feeling, was an usual feeling. In my bone. In my blood. And up to my brain. I went to the Doctor, to check out what’s matter. Doctor said son, you’ve a Reggaemalities.

Is it contagious? Is it outrageous? Is it vicious? Is it dangerous?

I guess by now, you would’ve known we are singing the great song of Reggae Master, Peter Tosh. Truly, that was what happened to me when I woke up this morning. Every part of my body was weak and down.Since I came over to Australia for the Commonwealth Games, I’ve been working day and night to meet up with the expectation from home. Because of the time difference, I’ve seen myself working in the day time of Australia(which is night in Nigeria), and working at night in Nigeria which is day in Australia. I finally saw a beautiful, young Doctor. She took turns to go through checks. First, ‘’you’ve been stressed and you need absolute rest. A further running of her hands through my body discovered I’ve Tennis Elbow. But, I don’t play Tennis? Onochie Anibeze branched into playing Tennis at old age after making a name in football. Ochereome Nnanna plays Tennis weekly at the National Stadium, Lagos. Eze Anaba loves Tennis and Roger Federer to his bone. They are the ones to get Tennis Elbow. Not me.

Computer Vision Syndrome, CVS

When next you see me, you may have to look twice before you could recognise me.

I’ve been extremely lucky over the years to be without any form of eye glasses. I’ve laughed at those who suddenly embraced glasses to be able to read or move or drive or see things when they want to relax and enjoy. Even though there is a proverb in my place that says; ‘’a blind man does not need light to see where he can ‘enter’. He can use his hand to locate where he is penetrating.

Many people have gone blind or through the knives because of Computer Vision Syndrome which an ophthalmologist here says starts with sore eyes and blurred vision to headaches which are all caused by screen-induced discomfort. A number of my friends are all using lenses. Ambrose, Alaba, Coach, Patiosis, Jeck, Jide, Prince, Azu, to mention but a few. Ambrose’s own was a miracle after the two eyes were gauged out. Solomon uses his hands to support his lenses to see or read better.

Right hand drive, no hand signal

As the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast begins to wind down gradually, NOC President, Engr Habu Gumel has advised athletes and officials to be very vigilant when crossing the roads.

Australians drive on the left side of the road and the majority of their vehicles have the steering wheel on their right side. What we call in Nigeria, Right hand drive, no hand signal.

This advice has become necessary as most athletes who have finished their events move to malls to shop and pick souvenirs for their friends and loved ones.

We recall that it was in Australia, Sydney during the Sydney Olympics that Nigeria lost Olympic running star Hyginus Anugo in a traffic accident in Sydney.