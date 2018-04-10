Commonwealth Games 2018: Fatigue, injury denied us gold — Bello

By Tony Ubani

Silver-winning Table Tennis team at the ongoing Commonwealth Games have blamed fatigue and injury for their loss to India at the final of the Table Tennis Team event.

India beat Nigeria 3 – 0 to claim Gold but coach Nosiru Bello explained that they lost to fatigue and injury and not to India.

“We were fatigued as we only rested 40 minutes before the commencement of the final against India. Segun Toriola had a muscle injury but still gave his best. The Indians played their semi final in the morning and rested better than us. We played our semi final and hardly rested before the final.”

That lack of rest affected us badly”, Bello said at the Secretariat of Team Nigeria.

Tennis star Aruna Quadri who did not play in the Team Events explained that he was below the weather and decided to skip the Team event.

“I was not feeling fine. I decided to recuperate and play the singles”, Quadri said.