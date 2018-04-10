Commonwealth Games 2018: Enekwechi clinches shot put silver for Nigeria

By Tony Ubani

Nigeria’s athletics hopes at the Commonwealth Games got rekindled as shot put thrower, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi bagged a silver medal in the event with a heave of 21.14m, a personal best for the US-based athlete.

New Zealander, Tomas Walsh got the gold with a Games record of 21.41m while Canadian Tim Nedow settled for bronze with 20.91m.

The medal came after Nigerian sprint hope, Seye Ogunlewe rallied to a fourth finish in a dramatic 100m men final in which South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruiuntjies settled for silver leaving race favourate, Yohan Blake of Jamaica in a wonderland. Simbine crossed the line with 10.03seconds while Blake came up with 10.19 seconds, the same time returned by Ogunlewe who set a new personal best.

In the women 400m Yinka Ajayi running in the fifth heat gave hope to Nigerian officials with a heartwarming 51.71 seconds after Sade Abughan and Patience Okon-George were disqualified