Commonwealth Games 2018: Enekwechi clinches shot put silver for Nigeria

On 4:16 amIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Tony Ubani

Nigeria’s athletics hopes at the Commonwealth Games got rekindled as shot put thrower, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi bagged a silver medal in the event with a heave of 21.14m, a personal best for the US-based athlete.

Nigerias Chukwuebuka Enekwechi competes in the athletics men’s shot put final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

New Zealander, Tomas Walsh got the gold with a Games record of 21.41m while Canadian Tim Nedow settled for bronze with 20.91m.

The medal came after Nigerian sprint hope, Seye Ogunlewe rallied to a fourth finish in a dramatic 100m men final in which South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruiuntjies settled for silver leaving race favourate, Yohan Blake of Jamaica in a wonderland. Simbine crossed the line with 10.03seconds while Blake came up with 10.19 seconds, the same time returned by Ogunlewe who set a new personal best.

New Zealands Tomas Walsh (C gold), Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (L silver) and Canadas Tim Nedow (bronze) pose with their medals after the athletics men’s shot put final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

In the women 400m Yinka Ajayi running in the fifth heat gave hope to Nigerian officials with a heartwarming 51.71 seconds after Sade Abughan and Patience Okon-George were disqualified

 


