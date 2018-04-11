Comedian ‘I Go Dye’ pledges support for ex-BBNaija Rico’s restaurant idea

Nigerian comedian Francis Agoda aka ‘I Go dye’ has expressed willingness to support Rico Swarvey, ex-housemate BBNaija `Double Wahala’ in his restaurant business.

Rico was recently evicted from the ongoing BBNaija Double Wahala reality show after receiving the lowest votes of 7.71 per cent among the housemates nominated for eviction.

The comedian took to his Instagram handle @igodye_ on Wednesday to extol the ex housemate for his calm disposition during his stay on the show.

He wrote, “I overheard you mention that you will want to embark on a restaurant business, at any time you want to commence the project, please contact me.

“I will be glad to support with the little I can towards achieving this goal. Once again, sail on, inspiring others, proving the point that it is worthy to be responsible.

“Devoid of immoral justification that was expected of you,” he wrote.

Particularly, ‘I Go Dye’ commended Rico for helping to carve the perception of Nigerian men in positive light as “a symbol of respect, dignity, cultured in domestic activities.”

He wrote: “I kindly use this medium to celebrate one of the finest gentlemen, with modest standard, who expressed a pleasant social decorum on exemplary qualities.

“That projected the real values of a young African man, as a symbol of respect, dignity, cultured in domestic activities.

“You have proven that we still have more responsible youths in Nigeria, your character will change a lot of perceptions about our Nigerian men; my profound respect to you.

“Please understand that your eviction doesn’t stop you from becoming what you desire. Try and maintain this standard.

“Soonest, the sky will be your stepping stone, because you are the next stage butterfly.”

“I shall continually celebrate anyone with your kind of remarkable character and humane attitude of purpose.”

Rico Swavey, who is tagged as the most responsible housemate, was evicted from the show on Sunday, after receiving the lowest votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

During his live eviction show, Rico revealed his plans to open a restaurant and focus on his music and acting careers immediately.

Meanwhile, CeeC, Miracle, Lolu, Anto and Khloe are up for possible eviction as the show proceeds to its final week. (NAN)