Cloudcover WIB challenges women to aim higher

By Etop Ekanem

THE maiden edition of Women in Business, WIB, a networking session for women in all sectors of the economy powered by Cloudcover Limited, an innovative company delivering constant internet connectivity to Nigerians, was held in Lagos with a call on women to always aim high and not be limited by their situations.

The interactive session brought together women from diverse industries and organisations and addressed issues concerning women in all areas of economic endeavour.

Featuring women entrepreneurs, professionals and budding entrepreneurs, the event had the co-founder of She Leads Africa, Afua Osei, as keynote speaker.

Afua Osei, an entrepreneur, investor, and a seasoned public speaker, urged women not to be overwhelmed by the harsh economic environment that seeks to limit them from attaining greater heights.

According to her, “it’s a tough society with series of odds stacked against women but we must never give up. We will find it hard going alone but our strength is in our unity. When we collectively face challenges, we will achieve more.”

In her brief remarks, Group Chief Operating Officer of Cloudcover Limited, Eleanor Potter, explained that the aim of the interaction was to help women surmount cultural and institutional hurdles they face in realizing their career and business goals through quality networking.