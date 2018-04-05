Cleric tasks Christians on love, forgiveness

CHRISTIANS have been charged to always show love, forgiveness, stand firm with God and unite to propagate the gospel of God.

The charge was made by Rev (Mrs) Grace Osasuyi, wife of spiritual leader of Christ Chosen Church of God International, CCCGi, during the church’s 2018 International Women Convention, with the theme: “My God Never Fails,” held at CCCGi Headquarters, Benin City.

Mrs Osasuyi, while charging Christians to always show love, forgive one another and stand firm with God, said: “When Christians pray to God and have faith, their prayers will be answered.”

She urged them to always believe in God to provide all they ever needed in life.

On his part, Apostle Jonathan Onaghise urged Christians to serve God wholeheartedly to enjoy the benefits therein, adding that all authorities in heaven and on earth belong to God.

The 19th Edition of CCCGi Women’s Convention, which climaxed with a maiden service at its newly constructed prayer city, was not without testimonies as those who came with various forms of afflictions attested that their prayers were answered.