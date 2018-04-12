Cleaner, 19, remanded in prison for allegedly defiling employer’s 5-year-old girl

Ikeja – A 19-year-old cleaner, Michael Joshua, who allegedly defiled his employer’s five-year-old girl, was on Thursday in Lagos remanded in Kirikiri Prisons on the orders of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, who refused to take the plea of the accused, ordered that Joshua should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The accused, who resides at Mushin, Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 6 at Ojodu, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused defiled the minor when she went to urinate in the toilet.

According to Ayorinde, the accused who was mopping the floor abandoned his work and sneaked into the toilet where the girl went to ease herself.

“He removed her pant and defiled the minor. When her mother came back from work, the girl told her what the accused did to her.

“The mother reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested,” Ayorinde said.

According to the prosecutor, medical report revealed that there was penetration of the man’s organ in the minor’s private parts.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

The case was adjourned until April 16 for mention. (NAN)