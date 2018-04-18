Civil Rights’ group queries Senate over call for removal of Service Chiefs

Group named Citizens Right Congress, (CRC), has on Wednesday frowned at the statement credited to the Nigerian Senate over its call to sack service Chiefs.

The group in a statement disclosed today in Lagos described the call as unreservedly condemnable, self-serving and undignified and called on the general public and President Muhammadu Buhari to reject such call.

The group through its President Israel Abolaji equally described the Senate’s resolution as very unnecessary, derogative, insensitive and a mockery of democratic liberties.

Read parts of its statements below:

The CRC assemblage of Nigerians was shocked to the bone marrow when it heard some mouthy and excited Senators passed remarks’ during yesterday’s plenary canvassing or contemplating calls on President Muhammedu Buhari to sack all Nigerian Security Chiefs, alleging security lapses.

The hollowness of such calls on matters of security is unreservedly condemnable, self-serving and undignified. We beg to reject it unequivocally at this point in time.

First, let us make it unambiguously clear to the undiscerning Senators that such calls or resolutions are very unnecessary, derogative, insensitive, a mockery of democratic liberties and plight of Nigerian people, as reflected in their various contributions to the motion raised by Sen. Suleiman Adokwe (Nasarawa).

We cannot but laugh at the pretentious and belated posturing of Senate’s concern for the security of Nigerians. It is the same Senate which refused for no apparent reason to grant a $29 billion loan request facility President Muhammedu Buhari forwarded to it for consideration in 2016. Part of the loan fund was to be devoted to “protection of Nigerians” (security issues) for the internal security of Nigeria. But the Senators rejected it.

We are aware of the recent controversy instigated by the same Senate over the State Governors consent to the release $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) and the subtle plots to frustrate utilization of the funds for arms procurement to battle insurgency by the Buhari Presidency.

The CRC therefore, finds it resentful, despicable and bemusing, the meaningless trumpeting of a pretentious concern about the security of Nigerians by the Senators. We are astonished by this call especially when our team of security operatives are working hard to quell the internal crises some ofour senators have instigated in their domains.

We want to state without mincing words that the debate by Senators in plenary, which called for the removal of Service Chiefs, and their replacement, citing fresh killings in parts of the country, particularly attributed to the remarks of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos APC) and his other colleagues is nauseating, to say the least. It underscores’ the extent some national parliamentarians’ have downplayed the efforts of the Federal Government and the sacrifices Nigerian security apparatus have made in the face of biting armed internal insurrections.

It is perplexing how these Senators think security can function effectively, when they are more aligned to playing the ostrich and politics with the lives of Nigerians. If we should ask, how much of defence budget have they appreciated in line with the enormous and widespread insecurity in the last two years to empower the military and other conventional security agencies to effectively perform their constitutional responsibilities?

The Nigerian Army in particular has consistently complained of inadequate funding to cope with the increasing demands of the consuming internal security threats. But the Senators have shown more interest in chasing mundane issues in the vexatious and unacceptable promotion of their ego and blind appetite for power. We think they should be a time for reality.

The CRC assembly has met and reviewed the calls by NASS and have resolved thus;

[1] It has passed a vote of confidence on all the Security Chiefs particularly the Army, Air Force and Navy Leadership for the sustained collaborative efforts that have been deployed to curtail the various hydra headed monsters created by our politicians in the name of unrest across the country.

[2]We implore President Buhari to ignore, discountenance and reject the calls by the Senators for sack of Service Chiefs because it is malicious, vindictive and politicized.