CIBN reconstitutes governing council, elects Olowu as President

THE Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, has elected new national officers to steer its affairs for the next two years.

At the head of the newly constituted Governing Council as President/Chairman of Council is Dr. Uche Messiah Olowu, FCIB, a banker of repute. Other officers elected to assist Dr. Olowu in the task of running affairs of the Institute are Mr. Bayo Williams Olugbemi, FCIB who emerged the first vice-president; Mr. Kenneth Onyewuchi Opara, FCIB, 2nd Vice-President and Prof. Pius Oladeji Olanrewaju, FCIB, National Treasurer

Dr. Uche Olowu’s inauguration has been slated for next month at an Investiture ceremony at the Bankers house, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Before his election as President, Dr. Uche Olowu has been the Institute’s first vice president and chairman, Board of Fellows/Practice Licenses of the Institute. He is a seasoned professional banker and astute scholar with over 30 years cognate experience. He has a Masters degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Management from Rivers State University of Science & Technology (RUST), Port Harcourt, where he traditionally capped it with a Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D) in management-Organisational Behaviour.

He started his professional banking career in 1985 with United Bank for Africa Plc, where he rose to become the Manager, Corporate Banking (Energy South) in 1999. He joined Equitorial Trust Bank Ltd in 2000 as Senior Relationship Manager before crossing over to Fountain Trust Bank in the same year as Senior Relationship Manager and was promoted to Assistant General Manager (South) in 2005, a position he held until he pitched his tent once again with UBA Plc in 2006 as Head, Upstream & Oil Services South.

Again, in 2008, he left the service of UBA for Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and is currently a Deputy General Manager.