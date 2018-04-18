Chibok: Reps set up c’ttee to unravel current status, non-release of schoolgirls

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Worried by their continued stay in captivity, the House of Representatives, yesterday, set up an adhoc committee to investigate the circumstances of the abduction, status and non-rescue of the remaining 113 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno State.

The decision was consequent upon a motion brought before the House on the heels of the 4th anniversary of the abduction.

Adopting the motion entitled, “Four years anniversary of abduction of Chibok schoolgirls: Call on the Federal Government to urgently rescue remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity,” sponsored by Asabe Bashir (Borno) under Matters of Urgent Public Importance at, yesterday’s plenary, the House called on the executive arm of government to urgently conclude negotiations and secure the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls as well as the remaining Dapchi girl in Boko Haram custody.

The House also urged the executive arm of government to be proactive in its duty to protect lives and property of Nigerians, especially school children.

Ruling on the matter, Speaker of the House, Mr Yakubu Dogara, urged the government to ensure that the country would not mark another anniversary with the remaining girls not being united with their families.

Bill to amend power sector reforms passes 2nd reading

Meanwhile, the House in a related development, passed for second reading the Bill for an Act to Amend Electricity Power Sector Reform Act, Cap E7 , Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

If passed into law, the act would prohibit and criminalise estimated billing by electricity distribution companies and provide for compulsory installation of pre-paid metres to all power consumers in Nigeria.

The bill is being sponsored by Majority Leader of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.