Chibok Girls: Salkida’s claims not unknown to FG – Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

THE Presidency last night said that the claims by Ahmed Salkida concerning the condition of the remaining abducted Chibok Girls by the Boko Haram terrorists four years ago, was not known to the Federal Government.



Recall that Predident Muhammadu Buhari had recently said that the delay in the rescue of the remaining Chibok Girls was because many fraudulent individuals wanted to scam the government by claiming knowledge of the whereabouts of the school girls.

The latest report was the one that alleged that only about five out of 100 remaining girls still in the captivity of Boko Haram were alife.

But the Presidency through the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu last night in Abuja, said that the latest information from Salkida was not known to government.

The statement read, “Following the numerous press enquiries on the information contained in the series of tweets by Mr Ahmed Salkida, we wish to reiterate that the information is not known to the officials of this administration either from the captors of the Chibok girls or the international intercessors who are working with us.

“We wish to confirm that Mr Salkida is not involved, on behalf of the Nigerian government in the processes leading to the release of the over 100 Chibok Girls that have returned to their families, so far, and is not involved in the current processes to secure the release of those still held in captivity.

“If there is any information he has concerning the remainder of those girls, he has, up till this moment not approached the government Nigeria with it. All press enquirers on the subject should therefore be directed to Mr. Salkida.

“The facts as known to our officials and the international contacts assisting this process are that the remaining Chibok Girls are there and we are not relenting on getting their release.

“As stated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, the government is not relenting. We will continue to persist, and the parents should please not give up. They also advised not to lose faith in this government’s ability to fulfil its promise, that the girls will not be abandoned or forgotten.”