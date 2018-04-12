Champions League Bayern Munich vs Sevilla : Who’s saying what

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla : Who’s saying what after Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second legs where holders Real Madrid and Bayern Munich joined Liverpool and Roma in the last four:

“I don’t understand why Juventus protested the penalty. If the defender hadn’t committed the foul, Lucas would have scored. He was pushed from behind.”

— Cristiano Ronaldo

“This was a game where we have suffered tremendously, it has to be a lesson to learn that in football, nothing is ever guaranteed and you have to fight to the end.”

— Ronaldo after his 97th-minute penalty

“There must be some sensitivity to understanding the importance of some moments and if you do not have this sensitivity to what’s going on in the game, you’re not worthy of being on the pitch. In this case, he should be in the stands with his parents, with his friends, with fries and Coca-Cola, and watch the game. You can not do something like that.”

— Red-carded Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on referee Michael Oliver who gave the controversial penalty.

“This referee doesn’t have a heart. He has a rubbish bin instead of a heart.”

— Buffon again

“It was crazy — we forgot to score.”

— Real Madrid’s German star Toni Kroos

“#TOGETHER, we have celebrated, suffered, but most of all felt great pride in this team. Put your hands together for our Bianconeri.”

— Juventus on Twitter

“I said that a Bayern victory in the final would be sensational, and I remain convinced by that. But we saw in Rome last night that anything is possible and we cannot underestimate any team in the quarter-finals.”

— Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes

“Sevilla are a good team – for a long time we couldn’t get a grip on the midfield, but we stopped them scoring – that was important.”

— Bayern winger Arjen Robben

“I’m proud of my team, we showed personality, character and against a very strong team. We can be proud of what we have done here.”

— Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella