Cars45, Simcubator, Carsbazr launch refurbishment centre, retail point In Lagos

Nigeria’s premiere car buying service, Cars45 has entered into partnership with Turing Simcubator and Carsbazr to launch a refurbishment centre and retail point in Lagos.

Simcubator is one of Nigeria’s largest multi-brand automobile workshop while Carsbazr is Nigeria’s largest locally used-car sales platform.

The partnership was launched to make efficiently refurbished cars available to customers so that they can simply ‘Buy and Drive’.

Under the deal, Nigerian used cars that have been sold to Cars45 are fixed to world class standard by Turing Simcubator Limited.

Upon repairs, the cars are made available to Nigerians who can then buy them and commence use immediately without the need to carry out any further repairs.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Marketing, cars45, Mohammed Iyamu said: “Nigerians largely express their fears when it comes to buying Nigerian used cars. This fear is based on the mechanical problems caused by bad roads, harsh climatic conditions or user negligence.

“This partnership with Turing Simcubator Limited is to provide a lasting solution to this problem wherein locally used-cars that are sold to Cars45 are refurbished by Turing Simcubator Limited and resold by Carsbazr in topnotch conditions offering customers the ‘Buy & Drive’ experience where they won’t have to do further car repairs.”

Also speaking, Turing Simcubator’s Service Manager, Vivek Arora, said: “What can be achieved with this partnership cannot be exhaustively imagined. With this business handshake between Cars45 on the one hand and Simcubator, the future of used cars on the road is truly bright.

“The stress of buying and shipping a car from overseas is one Nigerians will not have to go through since this partnership is offering the exact quality in the refurbished cars.”

Thousands of refurbished cars are already on display at Turing Simcubator Limited, Plot 3 Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Mushin Lagos.

Customers can now walk in to pick a vehicle of choice; refurbished to taste.