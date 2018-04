Two time African champion, Enyimba International has been drawn in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup that will start in the first week of May.

Also in the same group are Williamsville Athletic Club of Cote D’Ivoire, Club Atlhetique Renaissance of Congo and Djoliba AC de Bamako of Mali.

The People’s Elephant who are also the only Nigerian representative on the continent will start their campaign against Djoliba and finish against Club Atlhetique.