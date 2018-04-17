Business group threatens court action against tobacco, Alcohol, tariff hike

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A coalition of business organizations, Business Renaissance Group (BRG), has called on the federal government to take immediate steps to review the recent increase in the tariff on locally produced wines/ spirits as well as tobacco products.

The group demanded that the federal government should revert to status quo or at best come up with a modification of the amendment based on input from critical stakeholders whose opinions must be sought, so as to collectively arrive at a new legislation that will impact positively on both the government, the industry and the general populace and ultimately help the further growth and development of the country.

Briefing journalist, yesterday, in Abuja, the chairman of the coalition group, Mazi Omeife Omeife said the action of government in increasing the excise duty for Wines & Spirits amounts to 500% increase from the present 20% and is counterproductive to the job creation policy of government, as it is going to lead to job loss and further impoverish common Nigerians who depend on the products for business and consumption.

In the unlikely event, the minister fails to heed the call within the next 30 days, Omeife said the group shall be left with no alternative than to seek judicial redress without further recourse to government.

“The current excise being paid by alcohol beverages (Beer, Wines and Spirits stands at 20 percent, while the new excise as announced by Mrs. Adeosun amounts to N200 per liter for spirits and N150 for wines. This is over 500 percent increase.

‘‘It is one of the duties of my group to campaign for fair play and best consideration in public administration and governance, especially as it pertains to the economy. The Wines and Spirits industry is one of the few surviving sectors of the Nigerians economy and all patriots and men of good conscience should strive to ensure that the sector flourishes.

‘‘Nothing should be done to endanger the sector which presently employs about 250,000 Nigerians both directly and indirectly with an investment portfolio of about N420 billion.

‘‘It is apparent that the announced astronomical increase in excise duty by the minister of finance is bound to endanger the sector if not reviewed and rescinded. If immediate steps are not taken to review the new excise legislation, the local Wines and Spirits industry will be prone to massive job loss of about 25,000 directly and over 200,000 indirect employees and beneficiaries.

‘‘Contrary to erroneous impression which perhaps contributed to the new but unhelpful legislation, the local spirits industry is not just about alcohol, the proposed excise if not reviewed and rescinded will, among other harmful effects on Nigerians and the nation’s economy, lead to loss of business and direct jobs in other key sectors of the economy such as the packaging industry, cartons, labels, cork, lamination, glue, ink, printing, laboratory, marketing, media etc,’’ he explained.

According to him, the increase is a misplaced attack on the local spirit industry as imported spirits and by extension smuggled spirits and wines will take over the Nigerians market since the indigenous Spirits will not be able to survive the astronomical increase, regretting that there was no consultation and engagement in any form with the local producers/distillers and blenders association of Nigeria by the Minister of finance before making the announcement.

For him, the N450 billion investment from the industry has help to bolster the economy and should be protected, warning that the new tariff hike may led to possible shutdown of firms within the sector, especially those in the low price segment which accounts for 78.65% volume of the Spirit and Wines segment.

He restated that the increase is counter-productive and will lead to massive job loss and turn the country into a dumping ground for foreign products, which will further pauperize Nigerians and stifle growth in an otherwise resilient sector of the economy.

The federal government had on 11 March, 2018 raised exercise duty on alcohol beverages and tobacco, with effect from June 4, 2018. There is, however, no increase in exercise duty of other exercisable products

Announcing the increase, the minister of finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun said that the new excise duty rates were spread over a three-year period from 20018 to 2020 in order to moderate the impact on prices of the affected products.

Under the new approved excise duty rates for tobacco, in addition to the 20 percent ad-valorem rate, each stick of cigarette will attract a N1 (N20 per pack stick) in 2018, N2 specific rate per stick (N40 per pack of 20 sticks) in 2019 and N2.90k specific rate per stick (N58 per pack of N2 sticks) in 2020

The new specific exercise duty rates for alcohol beverages cut across Beer & Stout, Wines and Spirits for the three years 2018-2020.

Also under the new regime, Beer & Stout would attract N0.30k per centiliter © in 2018 and 0.35K per CL each in 20119 and 2020. Wines would attract N1.25k per Cl in 2018 and N1.50K PER CL IN 2019 AND 2020, while N1.50K per CL was approved for Spirits in 2018, N1.75k per CL in 2019 and N2.00k per CL in 2020.

A member of the coalition, Dr. Ike Ikegbunam said the action of government was not timely and is not in the best interest of the people.

While calling for paradigm shift for the obvious economic realities in the country, Dr. Ikegbunam, warned against pushing companies in the industry out of the country like Dunlop, which left Nigeria for Ghana due to hash economic policies of government.

The Legal adviser to the coalition, Ogbonnaya Agbafo, said the step if not reviewed could amount to political suicide by government as any government policy that becomes negative will led to death of industries, making way for foreign goods and job loss.

The group however, appealed to federal government to look into the excise duty increase with view to reducing it to be in consonance with present day reality.