Bus driver, music teacher docked over rape of 8-yr-old schoolgirl

A Lagos private school driver and music teacher were charged before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos yesterday, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of an eight-year-old schoolgirl.

The bus driver, Ibrahim Umaru, 39, and music teacher, Wisdom Akpoaereme, 33, are standing trial on a two-count charge, bordering on sexual assault.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Peace Chukwudi, told the court that the accused committed the offences between September 2017 and March 16 to 19, 2018, at a preparatory school in Lekki, Lagos.

According to Chukwudi, “sometime in September 2017, Umaru indecently assaulted the eight-year-old girl by forcing her to hold his sexual organ inside the school bus.

“On March 16, the second accused, Akpoaereme, unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the same girl inside the school music room.”

She said the offences contravened Sections 135 (1) and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, which provides that any person who unlawfully and indecently deals with a child commits a felony and is liable to seven years imprisonment on conviction.

Section 137 provides life imprisonment for anyone who has sexual intercourse with a child.

The accused, however, denied the offences.

Magistrate K. O. Doja-Ojo remanded the accused in prison and ordered that the case file be transferred to Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, for legal advice.

She adjourned the case till May 9.