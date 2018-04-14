Burutu Fed. Constituency 2019: Group urges Enekoragha to contest

A socio-political group, Concerned Citizens for Izon-Ebe Development (CCID), has urged Hon. Franc Enekorogha to contest for the 2019 Burutu Federal Constituency for adequate service delivery and effective representation.

The group in a press statement signed by its national coordinator, Mr. Teidewei Zumughan, said: ‘We call on Hon. Franc Enekorogha to contest for the Burutu Federal Constituency 2019 for adequate service delivery and effective representation. The call became necessary after a critical search on who to rescue Burutu federal consti

tuency from poor leadership/representation.

“ Burutu federal constituency is in dilemma, and needs a credible and tested leader like Franc Enekorogha to save the people from poor representation at the national politics. When Hon. Frank Enekoragha was there, people at both the national and local level felt his impact.” He said.

The group said that House of Representatives politics should be left in the hands of experienced minds who could command respect from other colleagues that make things happen.