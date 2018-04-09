Buhari’s declaration for second term, welcome development – Rep. Iriase

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Mr Pally Iriase has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to recontest in 2019 general election as a welcome development.



Reacting to the issue, Iriase said that the declaration would rekindled investor’s confidence in the economy of the nation.

He added that the president anti-corruption war has yielded positive results.

The federal lawmaker also stated that despite the perceived shortcomings of the administration, the president was still focused and determined to reposition the country.

He said: “Mr President declaration is a welcome development and it is going to have salutary effect on the economy, because every investor wants to know the way forward.

“One thing that is very clear about this President is that no matter what anybody will have against him, he is very focused and very passionate about repositioning Nigeria.

“His single fight against corruption is what Nigerians must commend. Within the limited resources available, he has been able to show that Nigeria can develop and work because not many are aware about the huge infrastructural development that is ongoing all over the country, roads are receiving attention, the rail system is receiving attention, the airports are receiving, even the power problem is receiving consistent attention.

“This shows the serious mindedness of a President that wants to turn things around for the betterment of Nigeria, he came in at a time when things have gotten so bad and he has since jettisoned the easy escape route of blame game and he has settled down to work.

“It took him quite a while to settle down because of the rot he met, but now we can see that he has found his ways on how to achieve sustainable development for Nigeria”.