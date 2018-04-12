Buhari’s 2nd term will bring Igbo closer to presidency—Nwosu

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha’s son-in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, yesterday said that realisation of Buhari’s second term in office will bring the Igbo closer to the presidency by 2023.

He also said it would be wasteful if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, or any party for that matter should zone its vice presidential slot to the South East zone.

Nwosu spoke while fielding questions from newsmen in Owerri on whether his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, will be affected if PDP considers South East for VP slot.

He claimed that the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 was an infallible guarantee for Igbo to produce the next president after Buhari.

His statement is coming at a time the governorship aspirants under the Imo PDP have increased in number with the declaration by Senator Samdady Anyanwu representing Imo East to contest the 2019 Imo guber.

Nwosu, a governorship aspirant under APC and the choice of Okorocha argued that the “Vice Presidential slot to South East zone in any party including the PDP is a complete waste because what a president can achieve in one day, a vice president cannot achieve in eight years.”

He further stated: “Aside from the Igbo presidency which Buhari’s second term will secure for the Igbo, he has also done very well for the Southeast.

“With Buhari’s declaration for a second term, the Igbo will only have to wait for four years before producing the next president. So, there is need for every Igbo man irrespective of political party affiliation to support Buhari’s re-election bid.

“Today, we have a Cargo Airport in Owerri and President Buhari did it and today, Anambra State has been enlisted among the oil producing states. All these and many more were done by President Buhari. President Goodluck didn’t do them for us.”

Meanwhile, the list of guber aspirants for Imo State keeps expanding with Senator Anyanwu joining the race. Others in the list are Senator Athan Achonu and Mr. Jude Njoku, among others.