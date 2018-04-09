Buhari’s 2019 declaration will help consolidate on his achievements – Senate Leader, Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – SENATE Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North has described the formal declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek re-election in 2019 as a welcome development and in line with the aspirations of the people.



Speaking Monday with Vanguard after President Buhari made the declaration at a closed-door meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC of the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Senate Leader said that it would enable the President in all its ramifications, consolidate on his achievements and that of the government of APC.

Senator Lawan said, “Last year, I said it that the President has no option than to run for the second term. He has been working very hard to set infrastructure foundation for Nigeria and he needs to consolidate on that. With very scarce and limited resources due to the declining price of crude oil in the world market, this administration has been able to do a lot with the little it has got.

“So we have the responsibility, those of us who have been agitating and clamouring for the President to declare his intention to run for the second term, to educate the Nigerian public who may not know the developments and also continue to watch out for those mysterious elements who will always like to misguide Nigerians about the performance of this administration and divert all attention from us to issues that are very mundane.

Also speaking with Vanguard, Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Biodun Olujimi, PDP, Ekiti South who noted that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP hails the development and the declaration by the President to run for the 2019 Presidential election, said however that it would be easy for PDP to defeat the APC.

Olujimi said, “we welcome him into the race because it will be easy to beat them.”

On his part, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, PDP, Delta North said, ” he is welcome into the contest.”