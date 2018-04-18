Buhari commends Kebbi governor for agric tourism initiatives

By OSA AMADI, Arts Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari has singled out Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, as Nigeria’s true ambassador on rural economic development through his massive agricultural investment and inter-state economic revival policy initiatives.

The president who praised Bagudu’s efforts during the inauguration of the presidential committee on food security recently thanked Bagudu for his “unwavering commitment to the rice value chain” and the unprecedented inter-state agricultural business drive with Lagos state which gave birth to the Lake rice production initiative.

Meanwhile the agriculture-tourism action governor has dusted up and face-lifted the secretariat of the famous Argungu fishing festival slated to make a strong come back in February next year. The development is to help provide a conducive meeting place for those saddled with repackaging the festival to meet sponsors expectations in line with the governor’s commitment to the overall success of the event.

Nura Kangiwa, the Kebbi governor’s special adviser on tourism and Coordinator of Argungu fishing festival appreciated the governor for the new look of the office secretariat and other promises to re-enact and re-engage the world famous tourism fishing festival in black Africa.

Alhaji Kangiwa also revealed that Polo, an international wrestling sport event, will take place in April.

According to Frank Meke, media consultant to Alhaji Nura Kangiwa the Turakin Kebbi, the 2nd Argungun polo tournament will take place between 24th and 30th April, 2018 as a top line sports tourism event to showcase Kebbi State as a complete destination with unparalleled offerings to keep visitors fully engaged during their holiday in Kebbi State.

The maiden edition of the Polo event was held in April, 2017 with over ten teams competing for various cups donated and sponsored by Kebbi State government, corporate bodies and notable individuals. This year’s edition will have teams competing for President’s cup, Governor’s cup, Sultan’s cup, Emir of Argungu cup, Shehu Kangiwa’s cup, Argungu fishing festival cup and Umaru Shinkafi’s cup.

On the cultural category, Alhaji Kangiwa listed the international wrestling competition between Nigeria and Niger Republic as top attraction with games and cultural dances a such as mel racing, Yan Tanri cultural dances, bull fighting (Hawan Qaho), Archery and catapulting competitions as features of Pre-Argungu fishing festival events geared towards giving sponsors windows into how the festival will rebound next year.