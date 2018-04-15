Buhari appoints Ahmed as FMC Owo CMD

Dayo Johnson, Akure

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Liasu Adeagbo Ahmed as Medical Director of Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owo, Ondo State.

The appointment of Ahmed was greeted with wild jubilation by staffers of the hospital.

A statement by the hospital’s Public Relations Unit and signed by Ogunmola Olatunbosun said Ahmed is a foundation staff member of the hospital.

He added that the new CMD acted as the Medical Director of the hospital for a while during which he was able to prove himself as an astute administrator.