Breaking: Senate summons Emefiele, Adeosun, Dan Ali over $462m

By Nwafor Sunday

Senate on Monday summoned the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali to explain how and why the sum of $462m was released for the purchase of helicopters without the approval of the Nigerian Senate.

Citing order 43, Senator Sam Anyanwu equally made reference to section 80, 2 and 3 of the Constitution stating that in March 2018, $462m was withdrawn to buy helicopters without the approval of the National Assembly.

In view of this therefore, Senate on Monday resolved to invite the CBN Governor and Ministers of Finance and Defense to shed more light on the release of the funds.