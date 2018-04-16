Breaking: Many feared dead as Shi’a Muslims, Security Forces clash over El-Zakzaky

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A clash between security operatives and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’a Muslims over the demand for the release of the detained leader of the group, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has left scores dead and many wounded.

The clash followed a ban issued last Friday by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Bello, on protests and rallies at the popular Unity Fountain, Abuja venue of the #freeZakzaky daily sit-outs.

Vanguard gathered that members of the religious sect in defiance to the police order on Monday insisted on staging their peaceful protest around the Fountain; stressing that the ban was a breach to their constitutional rights.

In the melee that ensued, security operatives drafted to enforce the police order used teargas, water cannons and live ammunition on the protesters.resulting in the casualties.

Details to follow…