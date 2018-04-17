Breaking News
BPPU scores Mutu high, urges him to seek re-election

On 8:06 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Onozure Dania

Member of House of Representatives, representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency  of Delta State, Mr. Nicholas Mutu, has been urged to seek re-election based on his pedigree and competence.

The group under the aegis of Bomadi/Patani Progressive Union, BPPU, in a statement, said  that  the federal constituency was  impressed with the developmental projects attracted to the area by the  lawmaker.

The trio of Mr. Ebikabowei Edon, Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Ekiete, Secretary and Mr. Seleware Assayomo, Publicity Secretary, reiterated that Mutu has overwhelmingly performed in areas of infrastructural development and human empowerment.

BPPU said that the lawmaker’s scholarship scheme and financial assistance to aid businessmen,  women and those acquiring skills has been very helpful  and devoid of partisan politics.

“Mutu is God sent and we are fortunate to have a representative like him and we appeal to all and  sundry to return him unopposed and ensure that all ongoing federal projects in the federal constituency are completed after 2019.”

 


