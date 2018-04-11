I bought my gun for N20,000, says Enugu robbery kingpin

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU— A suspected robbery/cult kingpin, Anike Sopuruchukwu, arrested by operatives of the Enugu Police Command, has disclosed that he bought the gun he used to rob inhabitants of Ibagwa Nike in Abakpa axis of Enugu East Local Government Area of the state for N20,000.

The Senior Secondary School dropout, who claimed to be a member of the Aye Confraternity, said he bought the gun from one of their cohorts called Ikenna now in prison.

He disclosed that he joined the cult in the year 2016 and thereafter had to drop out from school in SS1.

He said since he joined cult and started robbery, he has not gained anything until he was finally caught by the security operatives and pleaded for forgiveness and a second chance to turn a new leaf and quit cultism and nefarious activities.

On why he dropped out from school, the suspect disclosed that his parents did not want to train him due to his involvement in secondary school cultism.

He advised youths to quit anti-social behaviour.

Vanguard learned that he was nabbed by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of Enugu State Police Command based on intelligence information.